By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A man simply identified as Christopher said to be 45 years has reportedly beaten his wife, 39 years old Isoken and mother of three to death over her refusal to give him a N2,000 loan.

The incident happened on Saturday night at No 1, Agbontaen Street, beside Ebvareke Secondary School, off Agboniro street, Uselu, Benin City.

The couple’s 13-years old boy Augustine Christopher explained that his father who is a menial worker with a waste manager in Benin, always beat his mother at the slightest provocation.

According to him, the event that led to his mother’s death started with a phone call from his father to his mother where he requested for N2,000 the “my father came home at about 9pm and started beating her and accused her of always embarrassing him each time he requested for money.

“After the beating, I was trying to give my mother paracetamol and water she asked for when my father took the water and drug from me and threw it away. It was after that she went out to pour water on her body and later lie down outside.

“My father locked us (children) inside the room and went out to bounce on my mother where she was lying down outside, already weak from the beating.

“That was when neigbour came and rushed her to two different hospitals where she was both pronounced death of arrival,” he explained.

The young boy said that his father smokes and was always drunk.

A neighbour to the deceased, Mrs Florence Obahiagbon, said it was the noise from the beating that brought them outside.

She said “We rushed her to two hospitals within the neighbourhood where they both said she was dead on arrival.

“We invited vigilantes that responded swiftly and they caught the deceased husband who was then trying to escape after committing the crime.

Mrs Obahiagbon said herself and the deceased had both attended the same party earlier in the day where she (deceased) participated in serving guests at the party.”

The body of the deceased was said to have been evacuated by the police and when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bello Kontongs confirmed the incident but said he was waiting for the details from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area.

