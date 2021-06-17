A 26-year-old man, Abbas Magaji was on Wednesday arraigned before a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna over alleged theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sambo Maigari said the complainant, Muhammad Inuwa had reported to Nariya Police Station that his shop was broken into and items worth N23, 941 carted away.

He said that defendant’s cap was found at the scene of the crime and that the offense contravened Sections 174 and 139 of the Shari’a Criminal Procedure Code (SCPC).

On his part, the defendant denied the allegations, saying that he did not commit the crime.

He claimed that he had left his cap in a commercial bus and had no idea about the theft.

The prosecutor prayed to the court to give them time to present witnesses.

The Judge granted bail to the defendant on the condition that he should present a reliable surety and adjourned the case to June 24.