Makurdi varsity Bursar kidnap plot: Court grants Benue businessman, one other bail

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs Franca Yua has granted bail to a popular Benue businessman and Chief Executive Officer of TAP Group, Mr Terwase Paul and one Mson Yaasa in the alleged case of criminal conspiracy and threat to hostage-taking.

The duo were arrested in Makurdi on May 21, 2021, for allegedly planning to kidnap the Bursar of the Federal University of Agriculture, now (Joseph Saawuan Tarka University) Makurdi, Mr Emanuel Timothy.

At the hearing, no plea was taken but counsel to the accused persons, Mr Terkula Damsa entered a written application for their bail.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Kuegh Abugh did not oppose the application, leaving it at the discretion of the court.

Ruling, the Chief Magistrate, relying on the provisions of Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) granted each of the accused persons bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in the like sum, who must be civil servants.

She adjourned the matter to July 14, 2021 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria