Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Tuesday, commenced the relocation of beggars from the shanties on Jemibewon Road, Sabo area of Ibadan to the newly built Akinyele Resettlement Centre.

The evacuation process, which started months ago, formally commenced at 7 a.m. on Tuesday following a tour of the new site by Arewa community leaders and representatives of the beggars on Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Barrister Idowu Oyeleke, who led the first set of evacuees to Akinyele, said that the new site is fitted with social amenities including schools, hospitals, and recreation centres.

ALSO READ: Twitter’s founder, Dorsey, liable for EndSARS losses – Lai Mohammed

A statement made available to Vanguard by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, similarly named other ministries involved in the exercise to include Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Information, Culture and Tourism, Local and Chieftaincy Matters as well as the Office of the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Security Trust Fund, headed by CP Fatai Owoseni, rtd, who is equally the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the governor.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, three fully loaded Pacessetter buses had left Jemibewon road for Akinyele, while others were being loaded.

Vanguard News Nigeria