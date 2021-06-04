By David Odama

Maikaya Development Foundation came into existence on the 29th of January, 2015 through the registration of its activities with the cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Founded by Alhaji Muhammed Musa Maikaya, the Ciroman Toto of Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The foundation came on board with the sole intent of improving lives through education, empowerment of women, youth, providing health care services, promotion of peaceful coexistence among other activities.

The foundation under the management and close supervision of the founder has in the past ten years embarked on numerous projects such as providing opportunities for less privileged young men and women wishing and willing to educate themselves by paying school fees of numerous students and the provision of school materials.

The formation of the foundation by the president and founder, Alhaji Muhammed Musa Maikaya started during his NYSC days at the age of 23 when he looked back and discover that some of his contemporaries were left behind due to the inability of their parents to cater for their educational needs.

As a determined, committed and focused young man with a philanthropic build in him, Maikaya Foundation has over the years rolled out scholarships to deserving students at various levels of studies across Nasarawa state and beyond as well as deploying his humanitarian disposition to the health sector and other socio economic activities in Nigeria.

Young Alhaji maikaya who then saw the challenges faced by some of his colleagues could not only use his NYSC allowance then to pay school fees for some of them, but ensure that they do not see their situation as the end in life.

“I was fortunate to be a corp member in November, 1995 at 23 and I recognized that there are people we started school and life with, they couldn’t go beyond primary and secondary education and since then I dedicated my NYSC allowance, which was increased to nine hundred and sixty naira (N960) at that point to me was giving back to support those my friends to see how they can realize their educational attainments.

Also when I started work I ensured percentage of my salary go in the same direction. It wasn’t because we had enough but actually struggle to get there. As children luckily we got there. Incidentally, it wasn’t just my thought. There were like minds, there were people who had the same feeling and the consensus was let’s register this as a foundation that’s how we have the development of this foundation.

“Initially when we started, we started in Toto but the foundation as it is today, on tertiary it’s across the state and among the directors, am the only one from Toto. I don’t actually participate in the selection. Incidentally it is across the state, I don’t even know them, those related to me I sponsor them personally from my pocket as a responsibility of a relationship which is different from the foundation.

We also go to the institutions and see how we can add value to them. Of recent there was a state secondary school we took over the laboratory, development also provided furnitures, (desk and chairs). I think that was the one we received letter of commendation from the state Ministry of education through the foundation commending our efforts. We reach out to correctional centres and all the facets of the society to see were we can add value. That’s the history of this foundation.

The foundation touches the lives of people or communities based on need, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation. this is in line with the sustainable development goals which are built on the principle of” leaving no one behind .

Concerned by the prevailing challenges in the country, Maikaya foundation have supported government initiatives in the areas of poverty alleviation, provided support for agricultural research, hosted a number of sports event as a panacea to promote peaceful coexistence among communities, as well as empowered youths and women in many communities through financial aid and skills acquisition programme

“There are challenges but what comes to us too as a challenge is that we have more numbers than we expect and it now give room to others to recognize that we are in difficulty, other people who came up know that Maikaya foundation came up and everybody now identify with the foundation. People are now seen our foundation beyond what we can handle”.

The CEO Maikaya Foundation, Alhaji Musa Maikaya, Corona Toto