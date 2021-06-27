By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeat musician, Made Kuti is basking in the success of his recent debut headline gig at The New African Shrine to set up a special showcase event tagged ‘An Evening With Made Kuti.’ The exclusive event is scheduled for Friday, July 2 at the fit-for-purpose Terra Culture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For his second solo headline gig, Made gets to introduce his own band, The Movement to a colourful audience comprising his growing young army of fans, music connoisseurs, brands, diplomats among others.

ALSO READ: Feels good having one of the biggest bums in Nollywood – Didi Ekanem

Packaged by FK Management, ‘An Evening With Made Kuti’ is made possible in partnership with partners such as Legend Extra Stout, Mainstreet Capital, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Made explains, “The aim is to extend my performance beyond the New Afrika Shrine and create opportunities for new fans and brands alike to experience my art. This special showcase creates high quality engagements and reaches an audience composed of young adults, business professionals and expatriates who enjoy Afrobeat and support the kuti legacy.”

ALSO READ: KILLINGS IN S/WEST: We are battle-ready but killer herdsmen can’t be fought with dane guns— Amotekun Commanders

The grandson of Fela Kuti and son of Femi Kuti gave a foretaste of what to expect in April he performed his first show at The New African Shrine alongside his newly-formed band, The Movement. Together, they performed songs such as Made’s single, ‘Free Your Mind’ and his stellar rendition of Fela’s ‘Trouble Sleep

Shortly before this, the multi-talented instrumentalist released his debut album, ‘For(e)ward’ in February 2021, packaged together with his father’s album ‘Stop the Hate’. Both albums make up separate sides of a double album titled, ‘Legacy+’. Made features on both projects, playing bass on ‘Stop the Hate’ and every instrument on ‘For(e)ward’.

Vanguard News Nigeria