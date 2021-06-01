Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Felix Onemu, a member of the royal family of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, has declared that the only person who emerged from the selection process for the position of the King of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom was Chief Gabriel Owhodje Macauley.

Prince Onemu stressed that anybody who hides under any cover “to perpetuate injustice by bringing dirty politics into the matter of the kingship of Ewu was not after the peace of the kingdom.”

In a statement in Ughelli on Tuesday over a purported crowning of another person who did not participate in the selection process, Prince Onemu clarified that only six persons from the Ekade Ruling House purchased the Expression of Interests Form for the royal stool.

He listed them to include Prince Ziregbe Ahwaritoma, Mr. Ize Amrohwovworiemure, Chief Gabriel Macaulay, Prince Felix Onemu, Mr. Macaulay Benson and Mr. Obaro Hitler.

According to Onemu, “at the end of the process, Chief Gabriel Owhodje Macauley was declared the winner.

“All the aspirants have congratulated the new Ovie of Ewu and anybody who does anything outside what has been concluded is wasting his time.

“Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom is one and only one king can preside over the affairs of the kingdom at a time. A chief, who some persons are parading as the king, did not participate in the selection processes.

“He never purchased expression of interest forms and did not present himself to the Ekade Ruling House for screening.

“It is not the duty of Ahavwan to select a king. They are not the ruling House. They have a role to play during crowning no doubt but they are not a ruling House.

“He did not purchase the form during the selection process and did not participate in the screening. Chief Macauley has been chosen and presented as the new king.

“Those who want to turn this matter into a money-making business should desist from their destructive paths. Those who collected money from the chief to be paraded as a king should return his money because nobody can usurp the right and authority of the Ekade ruling house to pick a candidate for the throne without due process and have peace. This is a battle we shall fight to the end.”

Prince Onemu emphasised that since all the aspirants to the throne have accepted the position of the screening committee which produced Chief Macauley.

He added that there was no point beating war drums over what has been concluded, warning those who are parading the said chief to desist from further heating up the polity in the interest of peace.

