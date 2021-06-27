By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar Doyen Lions Club, District 404A2 has officially commissioned and handed over a primary health care center and water facility to the residents of Atu Street, in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The donation is part of Coporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Lions Club, as well as activities to mark its 2020/2021 Service Year.

Speaking during the event at the weekend the President of Calabar Doyen Lions Club, Lion Ijeoma Anthai said she felt so excited and fulfilled that the project saw the light of the day adding that this was one amongst many other humanitarian projects embarked upon by the Lions Club.

Her words: “When I came into office 1st July 2020 in service to humanity, I came up with an idea to help communities that lack basic healthcare service, and we did a tour of some health facilities in calabar south and we found out that Atu community was actually lacking a befitting building to render health service.

“They were squatting in a primary school building where they were looting and destroying their property. So I came up with my team we pulled funds together, with other very supporting partners to bring this edifice to life to the glory of God and to service to humanity.

“I feel very good knowing what people have passed through in the pass one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and I feel that in my own service year I should give to humanity in line with the condition and situation of the time. To God be the glory we were able to start, initiate it and complete it today for hand over to government,” she said .

Also speaking, the District Governor, Lion Sunny Eloma said he was glad to be part of such likeminds who are always thinking about the welfare of the people and society.

“In this service year 2020/2021 as district governor I have presided over ceremonies like this. A strong intervention in the health sector for lions of likeminds to come together to lift communities and this is additional to the other projects that we have carried out during this one year.

“Yesterday we commissioned the renovated health center at henshaw town, two weeks ago we commissioned another health center built from the scratch to Mpape General Helath center in Abuja.

“Right in Abuja there are still communities that are not exposed to health care delivery service. If our primary health centers are fully equipped, the pressure on general hospitals and tertiary hospitals will be greatly reduced.

“The lions have taken up this challenge and they are doing so well on it. So much is done in education, so much is done in environment, so much is done in health, so much is done in relieving hunger. Within the service year we have served people who are living with hunger and we will continue to do our best for the less privileged and the society at large,” Eloma said