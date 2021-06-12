ECOBANK Nigeria is teaming up with media entrepreneur and blogger, Linda Ikeji to host the latest edition of her yearly popular empowerment programme, ‘Selfmade Woman Conference (SMWC) 2021’ which will be held on Saturday, June 19th at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria.

She started the Conference” in 2013 as an advocacy project with the sole aim to educate, mentor and provide financial empowerment to young female entrepreneurs or aspiring ones seeking greener pastures, career-wise.

Speakers for this year’s conference include Tara Durotoye – beauty and make-up entrepreneur, Dr. Ola Brown – Founder of the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company and Dr. Nancy Nnadi – Serial Entrepreneur & CEO of telecom distribution company. They will provide actionable strategies and hope to women who would like to start their own businesses, enhance their impact in various industries or broaden their creative roles in traditional industries.

Other guest speakers will include Tomie Balogun – Investment Expert & Fin-tech Entrepreneur, Sola Adesakin – Finance Coach & Chartered Accountant, Kemi Adetiba – Film Maker, content creator Taoma and reality tv star Dorathy Bachor.