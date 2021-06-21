Members of the classmate of former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba at Methodist Boys High School, Lagos held a double celebration last week in Lagos at their alma matter

They celebrated 65 years of admission in the school and 60 years of their graduation in December 1960.

The set was named liberation set because they were admitted on the year of self Government in Nigeria and they graduated on the year of independence in 1960.

Led by the President of the set, Apini Gbolahan Odehinde, they were joined by some of their wives, Principal, Staffs and Senior Students of the School.

Out of the 66 of them admitted in January 1956, 38 of them have answered the call of God leaving 28 of them who are still bonding together regularly.

Pictured are some of the 28 living members of the set and some wives of the dead and living members.

Vanguard News Nigeria