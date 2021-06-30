By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has constituted a Peace and Reconciliation Committees, comprising of 28 members, with the charge to engender cohesion, peace, and unity in the state party.

The setting up of the committees became expedient following issues that emanated from the last local government primary elections which had led to bad feelings among rank and file and leadership of the party, ahead of the July 24 Local Government polls in the state.

APC spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, who announced this on Tuesday, said, the committees have been mandated to meet with party leaders, aspirants, members and other relevant stakeholders in the state with the view to resolving their differences and chart the way forward towards winning the July 25 polls.

The membership of the committees are:Lagos West Senatorial District 1; Abiodun Ogunleye, Chairman, Kaoli Olusanya, Barr. Sunny Adeeko, Segun AGBAJE, Wale Raji, Tiunde Isiaq and Engr. Bayo ERIKITOLA.



Lagos West Senatorial District 2; Senator Anthony Adefuye, Chairman, Kolade Alabi, Jimi Benson, Tayo Orekoya, Wole Diya, Chief Wale Mogaji and Adeboka Shabi.

While Lagos East Senatorial District is: Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman, Wale Oshun, Hakeem Bamgbola, Wahab Alawiye-King, Hakeem Masha, Mr.Jide Adams, and Ms. Omolara Vaughn.

The Lagos Central Senatorial District are Prince Rabiu Oluwa- Chairman to be, Kamal Bayewu, Cornelius Ojelabi, Hodewu Suru Avoseh, Dotun Adegbola, Moshood Salvador, and Barr. Sunday Kappo.

“All members of the Lagos State APC caretaker committee are also to serve in the newly constituted committees in their areas of jurisdiction,” APC spokesmen stated.

Meanwhile, Oladejo stated that the committees will be inaugurated on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the State Secretariat of the party, plot 11, Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja.

