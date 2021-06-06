By Chris Ochayi

The Chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Rivers State, Ambassador Leader Sampson has debunked allegation making the rounds that he was financially induced to give credence to the just concluded Local Government Area election in the state.

Sampson, who made the denial via a statement issued weekend in Abuja, said the allegation made against him to the extent that he collected money from Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, leadership was false, unfounded and falsehood orchestrated to tarnish good reputation.

According to him, “I did not collect any money from IPAC or any political party. I therefore want to appeal to everyone concerned not to misunderstand my appearance at the IPAC conference, as the publication released afterwards was a deliberate setup to disparage my person and the integrity of our great party, and this will never repeat itself again.”

He therefore, threatened to take legal actions and proceed to the court if the IPAC Leadership and Rivers State government don’t resolve thing by clearing his name as a matter of urgency.

According to the statement entitled, “Rebuttal statement by Ambassador Leader Sampson, the party chairman recalled that, “Following the events that occurred during and after the Local Government Area elections that held on the 7th of April 2021 in Rivers State, we of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, hereby state our displeasure, our candidate’s all over the state as well as members of the Diaspora who were in the country and decided to take part in the election processes were highly disappointed with the show of electoral misconduct during the LGA elections.

“More alarming and confounding was the fact that some of our Candidate’s who have committed their time, energy and resources to campaign ahead of the election and already garnered support from their followers who pledge their commitment to the African democratic congress, were not allowed to participate in the election.

Against this background, we therefore state as follows, that, “We disown any publication made by the River State electoral commission, RISEC, and the Rivers State government that the election was free, fair and credible.

“The Rivers State Local Government election was marred by several irregularities, electoral malpractice, ballot box hijacking and result sheet manipulation by the ruling party people’s democratic party and their agents.

“Members of the RISEC participated in election malpractice and we’re involved in thump printing which ADC agents captured on camera,

“On the day of the election, materials were very scanty and our members and candidate were not allowed to participate in the election because access was denied them to the election venue.

“Based on these, the election was in actual fact neither free, fait nor credible. “We dissociate ourselves from the inter party Advisory council (IPAC) and every publication said to have been made by our executive at the IPAC conference, which held after the election.

“That move was a deliberate and malicious attempt by the IPAC leadership and Rivers State government to give credence to the illegality.

On a personal and party level, I am using this opportunity to all members of the African democratic congress and my colleagues, especially the contestants and other supporters who have spent so much money and given so much support during the Local Government Area elections; of my commitment to the growth and development of Rivers State in Nigeria.

“In conclusion, we categorically state that the position of our party ADC, remains that the local government area election as with all elections should be held in a credible, free and fair manner to establish a strong and effective political leadership and development at the grassroots level.

“The fact that the parties in power across Nigeria have reduced the LGA elections to a rescally, demeaning and self delusional charade is well known to all.

“We however call on the Rivers State government to rectify things as soon as possible and give people the assurance and mandate of true democracy, which is hallmarked by free, fair and credible elections.

“On this note, we won’t hesitate to take legal actions and proceed to the court if the IPAC leadership and Rivers State government don’t resolve thing as a matter of urgency.”