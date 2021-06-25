… say no LG election without their candidate

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Some residents of Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State on Thursday protested at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja over an alleged imposition of the current Chairman of Somolu Local Government, Abdul Ahmed Salawu aka Dollar as the candidate of the party in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

One of the protesters, Jimi Olanrewaju, who spoke with newsmen during the protest, alleged that Dullar did not allow primary election to hold in the area, saying that he disrupted the entire process of the primaries in the area.

According to him, Dullar locked up the people that supposed to conduct the primary in Somolu in his office. Bowale Sosinmi is the person we want as our chairmanship candidate.

Olanrewaju said that no election will hold in the area if the leadership of the party failed to return the mandate to their candidate.

He also alleged that Bowale Sosinmi had been denied his mandate on three occasions, which he said included the one that occured few days to the 2017 local government election.

Inscription on some of the placards of the protesters read, “Somolu unite with Bowale,” “Enough is enough,” “no Bowale, no election,” “Dullar must go” amongst others.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Babafemi Hamzat, who addressed the protesters, commended them and told them that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu could not attend to them because he was having a meeting with some senior members of the party.

“The Governor asked me to come and address you when he heard that the people of Somolu were protesting,” he said.

Dr. Hamzat stressed that the recent LG primary elections were bloody in some areas, which he said did not allow people to sleep or move freely.

“We had consensus in some Local Governments, while those whose candidates did not win took to the streets to protest,” he said.

Hamzat asked the protesters to submit a letter, where they agreed that Bowale will be the chairmanship candidate of the local government, and promised them that they will organise meetings with the party’s ward leaders in the area to settle the issues surrounding the process amicably.