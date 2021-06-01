Leadway sensitizes customers on health and wellness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

In a bid to ensure the wellness of its retirees, Leadway Pensure PFA, one of Nigeria’s Pension Funds Administrator, organised a sensitization seminar to avert sicknesses associated with old age.

Speaking during the webinar tagged “Maintaining Good Health at Retirement” Medical Practitioner at Leadway Health, Dr. Olumuyiwa Odugbesan, emphasised the benefit of having a meal plan, exercising, mental wellness, and maintaining a mental balance that will manage and prevent illnesses associated with advanced age.

He further demonstrated mild exercises and simple medical practices that the retirees could practice at home to enhance their health.

In her remark, Managing Director, Leadway Pensure PFA; Mrs. Ronke Adedeji said, “Our customers are the most prized stakeholders and we will continue to push out initiatives that reassure them of this value.”

Also speaking, Head of Benefits Processing at the organization, Tade Gbadebo stressed that the Leadway Pensure brand goes beyond paying pensions to retirees but that the management is also committed to making retirement and living better for the retirees.

Accordingly, the PFA recently received an award for customer care excellence.

Vanguard News Nigeria

