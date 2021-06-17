File: Lawyers

—Urge Ortom to deploy security to troubled Ukputu, Bonta

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- A group of legal practitioners under the aegis of Conflict Zone Lawyers, has raised the alarm that women and children are slaughtered in Ukpute Community, Oju local government of Benue State by suspected militia from neighbouring Bonta community.

The group has also called on the Benue State Goverment to put an immediate end to the alleged invasion of Ukpute Community by suspected militia from Bonta and their collaborators by deploying security personnel to the conflict area.

Conflict Zone Lawyers in a statement issued by its President, John Owulo Esq, in Abuja, alleged that conflict in the area had snowballed into the killing of a Captain and eleven soldiers earlier in the year by the same suspected Bonta militia.

Warning that “enough is enough”, the group in the statement said, “We members of the Association of Lawyers from Conflict Zones would wish to urge the Benue State Goverment to put an immediate end to the invasion of Ukpute Community in Oju Local Government of Benue State by the Bonta militia and their collaborators by deploying security personnel to the conflict area.

“We believe such initiative will minimise further loss of lives, destruction of property and mass suffering of the displaced, especially women and children.

” It will also send the needed signal to the militia who have acted with impunity by repeatedly frustrating government’s effort at restoring peace through boundary demarcation and had gotten away with it.

” Government’s silence in the face of serial violations of its instructions, initiatives and the on-going fighting has potential for misreadings or other conclusions.

” We believe a robust security presence in the conflict area will not only bring to an end the unfolding tragedy but wiĺl serve as a deterrent to trouble makers or violators of peace agreements.

“Given the frequency and scope of destruction of this conflict, we similarly urge the Benue State Goverment to as a matter of urgency, put in place ways, means and processes that could lead to the establishment of a permanent security post between Ukpute and Bonta communities.

“Fighting broke out on Monday, June 14, 2021 when the regrouped Bonta militia, apparently not satisfied with the terms and conditions of peace brokered by the State Goverment, invaded Ukpute.

” The slaughter of women and children has gone on unabated since then.

” The same conflict had snowballed into the killing of a Captain and eleven soldiers earlier in the year by the same Bonta militia.”