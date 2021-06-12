Senate President Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan departed Abuja Saturday morning at the head of a Senate delegation to a military hospital in Kaduna.

The delegation is scheduled to visit 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital to commiserate with soldiers brought their for treatment from various theater of operations in the country.

Other members of the delegation are the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Borofice, Senate Deputy Chief Whip Sabi Abdullahi, Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u and the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa.

The sympathy visit is part of the activities to mark the second anniversary of the ninth Senate.

Similar Senate delegation was at the Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) camp at Wassa, at the outskirt of Abuja on Thursday where relief items worth N10 million were donated to victims.

Recall that the ninth Senate was inaugurated on 11th June, 2021.