Lawan, Akume urge communities to monitor constituency projects

Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, have urged communities to monitor constituency projects.

Lawan and Akume made the call when they joined other stakeholders on Tuesday in Abuja, to brainstorm on ways to ensure adequate monitoring, verification, and evaluation of constituency projects nationwide.

Akume said the interactive forum was aimed at briefing stakeholders of the critical roles expected from MDAs.

He added that if constituency projects were properly executed by the various representatives, it would go a long way to reduce poverty, unemployment among others in Nigeria.

Akume explained that the meeting will provide guidelines on effective monitoring, evaluation and verification for payment of zonal intervention/constituency projects across the country.

According to him, his ministry, being saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of zonal projects among others, will ensure collaboration with National Assembly to realise the objectives of the forum.

“The overall objective of implementing these projects and programmes is to ensure speedy and even development at the grassroots in line with the Federal Government’s agenda.

“Effective implementation of projects and programme will also assist the government in key decision-making process.

“It will also help to determine that their deliverables were consistent with the intention to reduce poverty and significant economic inclusive growth, “ Akume explained.

Lawan, on his part, said he was delighted to be part of such engagement, geared towards accountability, transparency, and compliance in implementing the zonal intervention/constituency projects across the country.

The president of the senate was represented by Sen. Yusuf Abubakar, Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties.

Lawan said the forum would serve as a platform for stakeholders to interact with experts on critical issues emanating from previous verification, monitoring, and evaluation exercises.

According to him, the forum will also unravel the roles expected from MDAs in actualising the successful implementation of constituency projects in the country.

In his contribution, Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), assured of the commission`s collaboration with the forum to achieve its aims.

Represented by Mr. Adebayo Adeniyi, Deputy Head of Operations, Bawa said the forum would enhance the needed knowledge to make the implementation of the 2020 constituency projects a seamless one for the benefit of Nigerians.

