LAUTECH: Makinde announces 25% reduction in tuition fee of students

…vows to regularise institution’s academic calendar

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, announced 25 percent reduction in the tuition fee of students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The governor made the promise, while meeting with students of the institution on Tuesday, during his visit to the town to commission the school’s teaching hospital’s High Dependency Unit.

He also promised to regularise the school’s academic calendar in a way that fout-year course offered by students would not be extended to eight-year term as a result of strike.

The governor maintained that the reduction would cut across the board, adding that he made the move despite the fact that the LAUTECH fee is still the lowest in the entire Southwest.

He stressed that he has fulfilled his electioneering campaign, having fixed the Under G road and actualised the sole ownership of LAUTECH for Oyo state.

Makinde said: “Let me tell you, the LAUTECH fee is still the lowest in the entire Southwest. Having said that, I will reduce your fee across the board; whether indigenes or non-indigenes, even new students. There will be a reduction of 25 per cent across board.”

“We will ensure your four-year course does not become an eight-year course as a result of many strikes. We will make sure your academic calendar is properly regularised, ” he vowed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

