By Dapo Akinrefon

A former Communications Minister, Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olarenwaju (retd) has faulted the Lagos State government for allegedly truncating process of appointing the 9th Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, LASU.

In a statement by Olarenwaju, who is a Trustee of a group, Trustee Ọmọ Eko Pataki, the former Minister faulted the state government of sacking members of the Governing Council.

The statement reads: “For the second time the Sanwo-Olu’s government has once again annulled the due process in the appointment of the 9th Vice Chancellor of the Lagos state University simply because the outcome did not favor The Godfather.

“In two years in a row, from 2020 and 2021, all laid down due process were followed. advertisements were issued, screening were performed, interviews were conducted, the list of the qualified candidates were pruned down and the three most qualified in terms of merit and academic distinction were forwarded to Governor Sanwo-Olu according to the prescribed legislation.

“But alas, Sanwo-Olu rejected the qualified and the meritorious Lagosians simply because they did not fit his own designed Russian roulette. His candidate who is not a Lagosian and who lacks the qualification of those who have been shortlisted did not meet the cut.

“And what did the Visitor do? He sacked the members of the Governing Council. He sacked the Registrar. He prohibited the members of the Committee that conducted the last two selection processes from participating again in the third selection process.

“What absurdity! This is how much my ancestral Lagos has been reduced by alien hands. And yet those who ought to know better have chosen the silence of the grave. We at Ọmọ Eko Pataki have chosen the path of truth no matter the cost. We are not afraid of the blackmail of little men. We are assured that truth will prevail in the end.”

Vanguard News Nigeria