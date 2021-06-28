



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University, LASU, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a former Accountant and Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Finance, Sir David Sunmoni and 12 others as members of the new Governing Council for the Lagos State University, LASU.

In a statement, released on Sunday evening by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that Sunmoni will serve as the Chairman of the 13 member Governing Council.

Their appointments, Wahab explained was based on the consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor which recommended the dissolution of the previous Governing Council of the University, in accordance with the powers conferred on the governor by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended).

Other members of the council are: Professor Amuwo Shaffudeen, Mr Anuoluwa ESO, Mr Tolani Sule, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Mr Karl Toriola, Mr Adekunle Soname, Mrs Foluke Abdul- Rasaq, Mrs Moronke Williams, Barrister Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs Adenike Yomi Fasheun, Mrs Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo and Dr. Hakeem Adetugbobo.

According to him, the date for the formal inauguration of the new Governing Council would be announced later.