Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, GM Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) with Dr. Kayode Ayodeji, MD Bono Energy Storage Terminal (BEST) at the presentation of a cheque to LASHMA by BEST for health insurance coverage for 1 year for 300 vulnerable people

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, is collaborating with BONO Energy Storage Terminal to onboard 300 vulnerable residents on the ILERA EKO Health plan.

The General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, while receiving the Managing Director of the organisation, Dr. Kayode Ayodeji, in her office, said that the government is passionate about the plight of the residents who pay expensive medical bills out of pocket, hence the establishment of the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS).

Commending the organisation for the gesture to offer free access to healthcare for 300 vulnerable people in State, Zamba said although the government has also set aside one percent of its Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) as Equity Fund to provide healthcare for the same group, yet, the Equity Fund cannot adequately take care of everyone in the socio-economic bracket.

“it is a great task for the government to onboard all the vulnerable people and indigent in the State on the Health Scheme without the support of other influential people and organisations”.

The General Manager, however, appealed to the private sector, individuals and philanthropists to come to the aid of the vulnerable and indigent by paying for their health insurance plan, just like BONO Energy Storage Terminal had done.

Speaking, the Managing Director, BONO Energy Storage Terminal, Dr. Kayode Ayodeji, while presenting the premium to the Agency, lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his relentless efforts at ensuring that Lagosians, especially the vulnerable and indigent, have access to healthcare services.

Ayodeji, said the aim of his organisation was to take care of about 30,000 vulnerable people, promising to support the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) and by extension, the Lagos State Government at making sure that the vulnerable in the State live a healthy and productive life.

He also pledged to encourage their sister organisations to come on board and provide healthcare access to other vulnerable residents of the State.