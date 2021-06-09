

..Sets to host 2021 IBILE youth academy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Secretary to the Lagos State Government, SSG, Mrs. Folashade Jaji has stressed the need of the ocean as critical to human survival and must be protected from all forms of pollution that could further accelerate the climate change.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Youth and Social and Development, said plans have been concluded to host the Year 2021 edition of the IBILE Youth Academy designed to productively engage the youth population across all the five divisions of the state that made up of IBILE.

On the ocean, Jaji spoke at the commencement of a five-day ocean cleaning exercise to mark the 2021 World Ocean Day, held at the Elegushi Private Beach, lkate.

She maintained that the ocean provides humans with oxygen, water, food, relaxation and a source of living, noting that failure to protect it will trigger impacts that will affect humankind negatively.

Jaji, who was represented by Director, Administration and Human Resources, in the office of the SSG, Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Marsh challenged mothers to inculcate in their children the need to take care of their environment by observing best practices right from homes, saying it was for the collective and individual good.

While commending the leadership of Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children, MEDIC, for partnering with Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi on the ocean cleaning exercise, she commended the Canada’s International Centre for Ocean Development and the Ocean Institute for their foresight to initiate the World Ocean Day in 1992.

“The state Government under the Health and Environment pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S. development agenda has implemented several policies and programmes to protect the ocean, the environment and the people in general through the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources,” Jaji stated.

According to her, the efforts include: regular cleaning and clearing of the water channels, a newly built recycling bank, effluent treatment plant, recycling as well as holistic sensitization of the public on the need to sort and dispose their waste properly among others.

Jaji, therefore, urged residents and stakeholders to support the state government by not wasting water, reducing pollutants and disposing herbicides and pesticides properly in order to continue to enjoy the goodness of the ocean.

IOba Elegushi, represented by High Chief Lekan Bakare, said Ikate is a riverine community and as such highly prone to the unwholesome practice on the ocean.

Describing the ocean as God’s gift, he stressed the need to protect it jealously through regular cleaning days and months after the World Ocean Day celebration.

Also, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofi Elegushi said people must respect the ocean for it to respect them.

He frowned at the activities of illegal dredging noting that the ocean must be kept at its boundary to prevent consequences that might be difficult to handle.

The Commissioner pledged to support MEDIC on their project clean up the ocean.

The students of Watercrest School, Lagos in their presentation highlighted the need and benefits of recycle, re-use, upcycle and reduction of wastes to the ocean and to lives.

Other speakers including the British’s Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Ben Liewelyn-Jones, Managing Director, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel and Chairman, Eti-Osa Local Council Development Area unanimously agreed that every human being must come to terms that pollution is dangerous to the ocean as much as it is to them.

The founder of MEDIC, Doyinsola Ogunye said the foundation is a non-governmental pro-human organization that aims at a total positive transformatuion and development of the child.

On the IBILE academy, a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs Olabisi Adeola, explained that government aimed to use it as a platform to ignite the spirit of personal development and transformation required for bright future and community development.

Lagos State Youth Leadership Initiative also known as IBILE Youth Academy comprising of youths from (Ikorodu,Badagry,Ikeja, Lagos, Epe) , is an annual youth leadership training platform which was established in 2017 to inculcate in the youths the virtues of citizenship, leadership and volunteerism.

The Director added that the programme of activities for the event will take place virtually and physically at different youth centres across the state.

The centres, according to her are: “Ikorodu Division, Monday, 5th July, 2021-Igbogbo Youth Centre.

*Badagry Division,Tuesday, 6th July,2021- Oto Awori Youth Centre.

*Ikeja Division, Wednesday, 7th July, 2021- Ikeja Youth Centre.

*Epe Division, Thursday, 8th July 2021- Popo Oba Youth Centre.

*Lagos Division, Friday, 9th July, 2021-Onikan Youth Centre.

She added that the Closing Ceremony/Unveiling of the IBILE AMBASSADORS will take place on Friday, 16th July, 2021at 10:00am.

Olabisi further stated that the Commissioner of the ministry, Mr Segun Dawodu is expected to declare the Virtual Training open on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and will also lead the closing of the Physical Training with giving out of certificates to selected participants on Friday,9th July, 2021.

The Ibile Youth Academy is expected to produce 2021/2022 State Youth Ambassador and 5 Divisional Ambassadors who are usually saddled with the responsibilities of executing projects and organising programmes for youths in their areas.