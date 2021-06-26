From left— Mr. Olu Falodun, Branch Managing Director; Mr. Muibi Kehinde Hammed, CEO, both of MKH Investment Limited; His Royal Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Olubadan of Ibadan; Adeola Oloko, PA to the monarch, during the oba’s signing of document as the first landlord at Primehood Estate, Ibadan.

MKH Investment Limited, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Lagos, has extended its operations to Ibadan with the launch of its new office and the groundbreaking ceremony of Primehood Estate.

The launch, held recently in Ibadan, was attended by stakeholders and high-level dignitaries from Lagos and Abuja, including the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and his wife.

Speaking at the event, CEO, MKH Investment Limited, Dr Muibi Kehinde Hammed, described Primehood Estate as an affordable building project which will gradually transform into a city.

According to him, the project, one of whose unique selling points is its proximity to the famous Ilaji Resort, is strategically positioned to be one of the best channels of profitable real estate investments in Ibadan.

“Unlike existing beliefs, Ibadan is as profitable and marketable as other major cities in Nigeria because of the peace and tranquility that it offers,” Hammed enthused.

Dr Laide Okubena, one of the top realtors who graced the event from Lagos, commended MKH’s Investment for bringing such an innovative product to Ibadan.

“I am impressed by the level of work that has gone into this. I love that the brand is establishing its presence, not just by launching a new estate, but also by opening a new office in the city,” he said.

Another realtor, Mrs Beatrice Adeparusi, expressed her delight with the new product and the proposed development.

She said: “I am excited to be here today. All I can see is development coming sooner than expected and an upscale neighbourhood coming to Ibadan.”

In his speech, the Oba Adetunji welcomed the company to the city and pledged his support for the brand.

Vanguard News Nigeria