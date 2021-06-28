Rahman Owokoniran

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West region, Rahman Owokoniran, has appealed to party members to respect institutional mechanisms to address issues, close ranks and share the party’s vision of liberating Nigerians from misgovernance.

The PDP zonal scribe said this in an internal memo to members, noting that it is possible to work together for the party’s vision, even while judicial mechanisms are being explored to settle issues.

Recall that on Tuesday, June 22, Justice Oyekan Abdullahi of the Lagos High Court removed Dr. Doherty as the Chairman of the Lagos PDP and reinstated former Chairman, Dr. Dominic Adegbola. Read it HERE .

Owokoniran, in his reconciliatory message to members on Sunday, said: “The councillorship (election) is at hand and our resolve is to win at the polls.

“Therefore, we need not dissipate our energy on issues that distracts us from our focus, especially when there are institutional mechanisms in place to address these issues.

“Regardless of which side of the divide you belong, please let us reflect on our collective mission and understand that unless we work together for the common good of the party, we shall continue to fall short of our expectations.

“Yes, we have crises on our hands given the timing of the court ruling. But the judiciary works with its own calendar. So the timing poses a challenge to us to address as members desirous to bring home the trophy.

“Our goal cannot be accomplished by throwing our hands in the air raising the dust. We must thoroughly read the verdict of the court.

“The judiciary performing its constitutional duties is out of bounds to us either as institution or individuals to be derided and dragged into political arena.

“We can agree or not with a particular judgment of the court. That is why the institutional mechanism is there to pursue justice up to Supreme Court.

“It is within the rights of every individual or institution to appeal their cases up to the highest level as enshrined in our National constitution. It is a given tool to pursue justice.

“There is nothing anyone can do to prevent an aggrieved litigant from pursuing justice. But while pursuing these individual rights, we must be mindful of individual obligations and respect for the rule of law.

“Disrespect to the rule of law amounts to obstruction of justice. It cannot be in our interest and that of our great party to obstruct justice.

Moreover, Owokoniran added, there can be no vacuum in dispensing duties and obligations in government, public or private institutions.

“At this point in time,” he said, “regardless of what has happened there are no victors, no vanquished, we are all winners.

“Both the court-ousted chairman and the legally-recognised chairman should meet and discuss the state of the party and how to win back Lagos.”

Furthermore, he emphasised the need for members’ collective interest to advance the party’s goals, rather than who holds public office, especially now that peace has begun to reign within the party.

