By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Electoral Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, has recommended a consensus process as provided for by the party’s constitution in resolving various allegations of electoral fraud in the last Local Government primary polls of the party across the state.

Recall that primary polls were held across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs of the state on Saturday, May 29, 202, to elect the Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates of the party for the forthcoming general council elections in the state, slated for July 24.

Crisis subsequently, trailed the conduct as aggrieved members accused party leaders across the state of circumventing the decision of the party hierarchy and imposing their choice candidates.

It was gathered that the party leadership after deliberation decided to give first term chairmen automatic second term tickets in order to douse the tension that greeted the primaries in several councils in the tate.

Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, subsequently, distributed nomination forms to APC’s preferred candidates as submitted by the party as flagbearers in the general council polls.

The distribution of the forms, however, was said to be contrary to earlier claim by APC of collating candidates’ results who emerged winners from the primary elections after leaked results appeared and widely circulated on social media.

The development came amid series of petitions from aggrieved aspirants and supporters over reports of violence and electoral malpractices in some councils while party registers were not available in other councils, among other discrepancies against particular aspirants.

Results were also said to have been cancelled by APC, where violence were recorded.

Meantime, in a statement on Saturday, by APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the Electoral Appeal Committee, headed by Lawal Pedro (SAN), to entertain all petitions concerning the council primary polls of the party had officially submitted its reports to the state Chairman, Tunde Balogun.

According to Oladejo, the committee which sat for three weeks entertained 125 petitions resulting from the outcome of the primaries for the forthcoming local government elections across the state.

He explained that the chairman of the committee reported that the petitions focused mainly on instances of outright failure to hold primaries for various reasons, spate of violence and inconclusive procedures.

Oladejo added that the committee, innits report recommended a consensus process as provided for by the party’s constitution, with emphasis on the participation of all concerned stakeholders.

The committee admonished the party to be guided by the LASIEC timelines for the submission of names of candidates for the forthcoming local government elections.

Responding, the state chairman appreciated the painstaking efforts and the thoroughness of the committee in the discharge of its assignments.

He assured that the party would avail itself of its informed recommendations to effectively conclude the party nominations for the elections.

Balogun, while commending the efforts of the party leadership at ward, local and state levels, urged them to initiate reconciliation process for the party inorder to approach the coming elections as a united family.

Other members of the committee, include: Ayo Alli-Balogun-secretary, Alhaji Akeem Apatira, Barr. Yemi Adesina and Chief Tajudeen Amusa.