Entertainment celebrities and hospitality business owners are set to kick off the 3rd Edition of the annual Lagos Club Cup (LCC), which will hold on Sunday 13th and Monday 14th, June 2021.

The football competition, which is in its third year, is aimed at promoting social interaction through grassroot football in the country.

This year’s edition tagged #FootballForPeace, will see hospitality companies such as night clubs, lounges and bars in Lagos, gather at the Landmark Beach Football Arena in Victoria Island for a novelty match against entertainment celebrities in both male and female categories.

Speaking ahead of the event, Project Manager and Lead Consultant at 5Stars Football Consultancy, Olumide Aturu explained that this year’s edition is aimed at lending a voice towards peace advocacy for the country, amid violence, insecurity and social injustice.

His words: “Considering the unrest in the nation at the moment, as well as other vices, this year’s edition is tagged #FootballForPeace, because we intend to create awareness about the role of Nigerian youths in peace advocacy in the country”.

Notable stars who will feature in the match include Ex-BBNaija housemates; Ozo and Neo, as well as Jimmy, YoungJohn, Naira Marley, WofaiFada, Beverly Osu, Pearl Hart and popular Instagram and YouTube comedians Josh2Funny, BelloKreb, Amadi Man. English FA Cup Winner, John Fashanu and ace footballer, Odion Ighalo will also be in attendance.

Beer Barn won the inaugural edition of the Lagos Club Cup in 2019 after beating Quilox in the finals, before they were dethroned by current holders, Czars Lounge who won the last edition.

