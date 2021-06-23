The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, has said that following the court’s judgment reinstating Dr. Dominic Adegbola as the Chairman of the party in Lagos State, it’s time to allow peace and unity reign.

In a statement by the General Secretary of South-West PDP, Rahaman Owokoniran, the party congratulated Adegbola and other leaders of the party for the victory.

Owokoniran said the victory was in line with, and further promotes the ongoing successful Saraki’s reconciliation committee’s efforts.

On Tuesday, June 22, Justice Oyekan Abdullahi of the Lagos High Court removed Dr. Adedeji Doherty as the Chairman of the Lagos PDP and reinstated former Chairman, Dr. Dominic Adegbola.

The Court said it considered the preliminary objection filed by the first to sixth defendants and dismissed them for lack of merit.

Justice Abdullahi ruled that the positions sought to be filled at the special election were not vacant.

Also, the Court held that the argument that the 1st Claimant, Dr. Dominic held the office of the State Chairman of PDP for 90 days has no place in the Constitution of PDP.

Furthermore, the 1st Claimant was duly appointed to serve out the term of his predecessor who resigned.

The Court stated that the Claimant’s failure to utilise internal dispute mechanism is not accidental as the Defendants frustrated same.

The court concluded its judgment by stating that the Defendants’ act of conducting the special congress despite a subsisting order of the Court prohibiting same is contemptuous.

However, the Court stated that it would not hesitate to wield its big stick of punishment against the Defendants if they again fail to obey the latest judgment.

Reacting, South-West PDP scribe, Owokoniran, said: “The entire South-West leaders— victory at last. We celebrate the glory of the Lord in our life as the truth, finally, reigns supreme in judgment.

“We pray that the rest of the cases left in the South-West in particular and the Nation in general, shall vindicate us.

“Now that the court has spoken, let’s allow peace to resign so we can build the party in unity.”

