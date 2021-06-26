



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The 57secretaries to local governments on Friday felicitated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his 56th birthday celebration.

The group, popularly known as ‘Scribe 57’, under the leadership of the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, described Sanwo-Olu’s leadership as ‘humane’.

They said this in a statement by its Assistant Social Secretary, Gbenga Abiola.

Abiola, who is also the Secretary to Agege Local Government, said the sterling performance of Sanwo-Olu was visible for all to see since his assumption of office as the governor of the state.

“We gracefully congratulate our ever-working governor as he adds another year to his existence on earth.

“We want to use this medium of our valedictory service to wish a very performing, eloquent, articulate, humane and loving governor a happy birthday.

“He is a good man and has the love of the people at heart. All his works are visible for all to see. We wish him many happy returns of this day,” Abiola said.

He said the group prayed God to grant Sanwo-Olu more wisdom and understanding for more sterling leadership and performance.

“We pray that he will live long to achieve, attain and fulfill the reason for his creation in good health and sound mind,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu was born on June 25, 1965. (NAN)