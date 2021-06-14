Following the official inauguration of Miss Heritage Nigeria ambassadors, the below listed renowned beauty Queens and successful entrepreneurs has been named as official ambassadors of the prestigious Miss Heritage Nigeria Pageants brand.

They include; Princess Ayoka(Miss Heritage Nigeria 2011), Dosunmu Obehioye Lilian(Miss Heritage Nigeria 2012), Stella Charles(Miss Heritage Nigeria 2013), Scarlet Gomes(Miss Heritage Nigeria Tourism 2013), Ibisiki Nengi(Miss Heritage Nigeria 2016), Benedicta Akpana(Miss Heritage 2014/2015), and Ugo Onyeanu (Miss Heritage Nigeria Bold & Beautiful 2016).

These beauty queens are made up of successful actresses, Billboard Models, real estate practitioners, beauticians, fashion designers, TV host, producers and financial consultants. They will all feature prominently in a new integrated campaign for Miss Heritage Nigeria 2021 event which will run across TV, print and online channels as well as in-store – rolling out from end of May 2021.

“These golden women achievers like the founder of Miss Heritage Nigeria and Miss Heritage Africa; Lady Chinor Emeka are strong, passionate women and unrepentant advocate for others. They are indeed the perfect ambassadors to talk about the role beauty pageant like ours play in helping women find their purpose and also help them live it the best way they can,” said Lady Chinor Emeka.

“I admire them for their principles, talents and their ability to juggle a demanding career with being great actresses, entrepreneurs, models, and mums as in the case of the married women amongst them. We will continue to show solidarity and support for the brand considering the fact that the vision of the Miss Heritage Nigeria aligns with our commitment for economic emancipation for women in Africa and beyond,” said Amb. David James Egwu, serial entrepreneur, consultant & board member of the prestigious Africa advancement forum.

Re-enforcing his commitment to ensuring the success of the 2021 Miss Heritage Nigeria event Ambassador Utchay Odims, multiple award winning youth Ambassador, Co-Founder of Global initiative for Africa, and the CEO of Nigeria’s leading luxury car leasing/rental company J.autos limited already committed to taking responsibility for part of the price for the winners.

“Having successfully inaugurated the ambassadors for the 2021 edition of the Miss Heritage Pageant events’ calendar will be unveiled immediately,” remarked Lady Chinor Emeka.

The 2021 edition of Miss Heritage Nigeria pageant and awards event will take place in the Federal Capital Territory and will attract delegates from all parts of Nigeria and beyond.