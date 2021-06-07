.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command yesterday said that it has commenced investigation into how the murder of a Germany-based businessman, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, happened by an Air Force officer at the Imo Airport checking point.

The Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the police, that the investigation would unearth the incidents that led to the man’s death.

The police said: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC has ordered an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Uguchi Unachukwu ‘m’ near the toll gate of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri on 31st May 2021 at about 0804 hours.

“The deceased person is alleged to have been shot by personnel suspected to be staff of 211 Regiment of the Nigerian Air force, responsible for the security of the International Airport. The deceased is said to be on his way to catch a flight to Lagos. A survivor stated that one of the Air force operatives shot the car of Oguchi when he failed to stop at the Air force check point after they had flagged him down.”

“That following the information, the Air force team at the toll gate, who were already on red alert especially considering recent killing of a high profile politician around the same area, intercepted a fast approaching Mercedes Benz vehicle. That they flagged down the vehicle and ordered the driver to park by the roadside for search but the driver who at first slowed down and pretended to move to the side of the road, suddenly took off.

“According to the Air force, that being suspicious of the mission of the occupants of the said vehicle at the International Airport, they made effort to demobilised the vehicle. That when the vehicle eventually came to a halt, the operatives rounded it and ordered the occupants out.”

“That it was at this point that a female passenger in the car mentioned that the man driving the vehicle is her husband and that he was rushing to catch his flight. He was however, rushed to hospital by the Air Force team for medical attention where the doctors on duty made frantic efforts to stabilised him. He later died at about 1900 hours of the same date.

“Imo State Police Command has commenced investigation into the case. The Commissioner of Police called for calm and assured family and friends of the deceased person that no stone will be left unturned in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the death. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation,” Police said.