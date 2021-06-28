By Demola Akinyemi

It was double tragedy for the kidnapped Lukman Ibrahim whose pregnant wife was killed in Offa on Saturday, as the kidnappers have placed N30 million on the head of the victim.

Ibrahim, a phone and accessories dealer in Owode market, Offa was kidnapped along Ojoku road last Saturday while his wife who was being returned from the hospital was killed.

A source who confirmed the development in an interview with journalists on Monday said the family of Ibrahim has been able to raise N2 million.

He said: “They have asked the family to pay N30m ransom before we could secure his release. But we have been able to raise N2m which they rejected.

“We have already lost a pregnant mother, Hawa, who was hit by their stray bullet when the abductors were shooting sporadically during the operation.”

