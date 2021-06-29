By Gabriel Olawale

Kelvin Sean is not your regular fast rising 21 century artist. He is an entertainer that is making a distinct appearance in the global music scene, with over 30 singles to his name.

Sean has not only been honing his musical skills, he has managed to boost his academic portfolio, too. He is a graduate of Business Management from the University of Windsor and Humber. Although he was passionately pursuing music as a career, he also went ahead to grab a BSc in Human Resources from Trent University.

Before gaining several academic certificates, Sean’s display of music talent started at a very young age. He told newsmen through a virtual session that he was motivated by music legends such as Michael Jackson, whose records his dad would always get for him.

Soon, the singer carved his own style, which he termed versatile. The interesting aspect of it all is that Sean sees himself as his greatest motivator.

His musical experiences include musical tours of Lagos State in 2014, 2016 and the year after. He has also toured Toronto Canada in 2019.

Now, while many didn’t have so much as a good tale to share during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, it was an entirely different scenario with Sean, who gushed about his additions.

He expressed: “The lockdown has helped me become a better all-round musical personality”, saying that he has been able to fashion more time for the studio, “Singing, mixing and producing great songs”.