By Haruna Aliyu, BIRNIN KEBBI

In continuation of its efforts in the fight against unemployment and youth restiveness, Khadimiya For Justice and Development Initiative graduated another set of youths on different skills in Argungu.

Speaking at the event, Attorney-General of the Federation, Alhaji Abubakar Malami(SAN) said he placed premium on job creation, considering its role in making youths self-reliant.

The Minister, represented by the Chairman National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons Abubakar Usman, said from inception Khadimiyya Foundation has successfully trained more than 2,000 youths on different skills across the state, and will continue to accord priority attention to wealth creation through its various interventions on youths’ empowerments.

Abubakar Malami, while congratulating the graduands, urged them to put what they learned to use to benefit themselves and society.

He said the Federal Government will continue to formulate policies and programmes that are aimed at checkmating the prevalence of banditry activities and insecurity in some parts of the country.

Bashir Garba Illo, the Founder of Bashir Garba Illo Foundation, said of the about three million people in Argungu, over 60% of them are youths.

According to him, it informed their decision to lift some of these youths out of poverty by equipping them with different skills.

He said he was inspired with various interventions of Khadimiyya on youth and hence his decision to collaborate with Khadimiyya for his little contributions on the fight against unemployment.

In a welcome address, Managing Director Achono Global Resources, Alhaji Aminu Sakaba stated that it was not the first time they are organising skills acquisition for youth under the sponsorship of the Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami(SAN) and Bashir Illo, as one was organised for over 100 beneficiaries in Gwandu Emirate.

He thanked the AGF for his support, the Emir of Argungu, Local Government Chairman and Principal GTC for making facilities available throughout the programme.

The skills the beneficiaries got include animal husbandry, feed making, food processing, car wash, hair shampoo, perfume and air refresher among others.

He said the two foundations were planning to organise the same programme in Yauri and Zuru emirates.

The Emir of Argungu Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, CON, represented by Magajin Gari Alhaji Aminu Musa, thanked Abubakar Malami, Khadimiyya and Bashir Garba Illo for the intervention and expressed readiness to support initiatives aimed at assisting the youths.

Vanguard News Nigeria