KEBBI: INEC begins physical voter registration July 19th

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Independent National electoral commission (INEC) has announced that it has concluded all arrangements to commence physical voter registration in Kebbi state on July 19th, 2021.

Muhammad Musa Sokoto, the head of Voter Education and Publicity, who spoke in his office on Tuesday said while the National Headquarters already provided a portal for the online registration which is user friendly and accessible to all potential voters who intend to register online, the state offices will commence physical voter registration to add to the ongoing online registration.

According to him, the physical voter registration will commence on July 19th 2021 across the 21 local governments in kebbi state. He explained that, voters who intends to replace their PVCs or wants to transfer to another can log on to the portal and fill in their information for the physical voter registration.

He added that three categories of persons are eligible for the ongoing registration which are those who turned 18 years and those who lost their voters card or wants to replace it will be attended to during the physical registration.

He stated that, INEC already established three registration centers which are fixed/permanent and mobile,the fixed centers are located in the state INEC office and in local government INEC offices in Kebbi State, while mobile centers moves from one registration point to another within specific time and dates known to the potential voters.

On voter education, Musa said they use the media to educate people and they intend to collaborate with traditional rulers to assist them in voter education, he stated that public awareness campaign will be handled by the electoral officers at local governments levels who will visit markets, mosques, churches and other public gatherings to enlighten people on the need for them to come to register and obtain permanent voters card.

