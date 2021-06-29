The internet can, at times, be a breeding ground for negativity. While certainly a necessary part of life and a convenient way to connect, its open and unregulated nature can make it divisive. We all use the internet, and while it is something we can’t avoid, there are ways that we can use it to promote our health, well-being, and mindset. Instagram influencer Katie LaFrance talks about social media and how to steer clear of fake news and negativity on the internet.

Raised in Arkansas but currently residing in Los Angeles, Katie LaFrance has built a considerable career as a travel, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer. “I love to explore and connect with others,” states Katie.

“Sharing my passions truly motivates me, and I enjoy helping others live their best lives.” To Katie, the world is ripe with opportunity, and everyone deserves to explore it.

While negativity on the internet can be incredibly difficult to navigate, Katie maintains that it doesn’t have to hold you back. “In the beginning, it was tough to put myself out there,” states Katie. “Not everyone has nice things to say, and there are so many trolls and bullies. Avoid people who only want to tear you down.”

Understanding that not everything on the internet will be sunshine and rainbows, and sometimes people may even have the audacity to lie about you or what you are doing, Katie says to turn it off when you need to.

“If the negativity and fake news becomes too much, put your mental health first,” states Katie. “Stop scrolling, and take a social media break. And when it comes to trolls, never engage. It’s not worth it.”

The internet has given rise to Katie’s career, but she’s seen both sides. “There is good and bad to everything, including the digital space,” states Katie. “Gravitate towards positivity, and move away from the negativity by blocking or muting voices that don’t make you feel good.”

A force for happiness, motivation, and inspiration, Katie LaFrance continues to reach audiences in a beneficial way.