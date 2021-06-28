Fanwo (Right) at 37th 3rd ECWA Church, Egbe Service of Songs

Although it was non-politically motivated, this year’s Annual Service of Songs of 3rd ECWA Church Egbe, held on Sunday at Egbe, Kogi State served as one more sacred gathering where Nigerians, especially the people of Yagba Federal Constituency, admonished themselves to be steadfast, circumspect and prayerful about the unpleasant state of the nation.

The Service of Songs, the 37th of its kind by 3rd ECWA Church Egbe, which had two time House of Representatives member, Hon Sunday Karimi in attendance was chaired by Hon Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications.

Hon Olamide Adesoro, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Media to the wife of Kogi State Governor, who is the Church’s Choir Matron, was Chief Host.

Fanwo, an Evangelist said it is high time Christians moved away from lamentation to taking “concrete actions that can make the society a better place for all”.

He said: “Christians should stop lamenting. It is time we took concrete actions that will help make our society better. The church must be involved in prayers and supporting leaders to make life better.

“We need to pray for our leaders and also serve as a moral compass to build a generation that will fear God and desist from criminality. The church must make her voice heard and known against the ills bedevilling our nation today. Government alone cannot solve all problems.

“We must commend ECWA Church for their developmental efforts in Yagbaland. They gave us schools, hospitals and many other amenities that have helped develop our people tremendously. ECWA has set a standard for other denominations. Service to God will never be complete without service to humanity”.

He thanked the church for praying for the administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello, saying all Kogites must begin to look at 2023 as the year God will do something for Nigeria through Kogi State.

Karimi noted with concern the unabated gory tales of killings, kidnappings and banditry around the country, the economic downturn resulting in government’s inability to meet its core obligations to workers and the people. The two-term Federal Lawmaker said the situation did not start now and is not insurmountable, with prayers. He admonished parental guidance to children of today as young people involved in crime and banditry were someone’s children.

He recalled that the afflictions befalling the country lately predated this present government of APC adding quickly however that finding solutions to the problems is not a question for partisan affiliation but collective, since according to him, most people in APC today, himself inclusive, were in the PDP.

Rather than heap the blames on the current leadership and raining curses, he pleaded for prayers for the leadership of Nigeria and Kogi State “so that God will grand people in position of authority the wisdom to steer the ship of state out of the current quagmire”.

Karimi who donated the sum of N100,000 to the choir with a pledge to partner the church leadership in the achievement of projects lined up, urged the people of Yagba to always identify and vote only people they can trust into elective position.

The minister in charge, Rev SO Fatoye thanked the guests and prayed that God replenished and protected them. He listed the projects lined up by the church to include musical instruments, the new pastorium, toilets and church extension to accommodate more worshippers.

Christopher Oni, Banker and founder of Apolo Faramebi Foundation, decried the continued use of the old benches by the church since the 1990s while he also announced the donation of 100 sets of plastic chairs.

Other donors are: Hon. Kingsley Fanwo (N200,000); Chief (Hon) Kayode Olutayo John, Secretary to Yagba West Local Government (N100,000); Hon (Engr) Toba Adebayo (N50,000); Hon Dennis Komolafe (N20,000), among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria