*Says Biafra leader deserves justice and fair hearing

By Arogbonlo Israel

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has sent a stern warning to the Federal Government of Nigeria over the re-arrest of its self-acclaimed leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall Kanu was arrested by a combined team of Nigerian and foreign security agents in a cordinated interception on Sunday, June 27.

Reacting, the IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful in a communiqué signed Wednesday, said “nothing should happen to its leader”.

The full statement below;

“We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) confirm the abduction of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives. We shall expose details of his abduction later.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is presently in the custody of the Nigeria Government. This evil crime of kidnapping was masterminded by the Federal Government in collaboration with all those that view IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as stumbling block against their bid to hold Biafra in perpetual slavery.

“We, therefore, enjoin every IPOB member both at home and in the Diaspora and all Biafrans to remain calm because this is not the end of the road. Our Leader’s next court appearance is July 26, 2021 and Biafrans should mobilize and attend the court hearing.

“IPOB will not relent in the pursuit of Biafra freedom. We have crossed the Rubicon in our struggle for the restoration of Biafran Sovereignty. There is no going back no matter the level of intimidation by our oppressors.

“Our Leader can never be coerced into abandoning the struggle for Biafra restoration irrespective of the circumstance. At this very challenging moment in the history of our march to freedom, all IPOB family members must stand firm and resolute behind our selfless leader. We stand by him and the God of Heavens in whom we trust and rest our confidence shall not let us down. We shall triumph!

“We remind the Nigeria government and her security agencies that our Leader deserves justice and fair hearing. We also want to state unequivocally, that no harm should befall our leader. Should anything untoward happen to him, Federal Government will be held accountable for it.

“We are watching closely and all our intelligence units, are following up on the developments. The international community should not be quiet over the atrocities of the Federal Government against Biafrans. They must rise in defense of justice now!”

Vanguard News Nigeria