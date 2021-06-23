



The Kano State Government is to set up a community-oriented policing committee to monitor the movement of ”strange people” in Rano Emirate neighbourhoods.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made this known when he received the Emir of Rano, Amb. Kabiru Inuwa, at the Government House in

Kano.

”The committee will be set up in Rano Emirate, which houses the largest forest of Falgore, in the state. We will also set up same committees in other parts of the state.

”This strategy will strengthen our security architecture. The plan is for the communities to put more eyes on strangers, to know who is coming and from where?

”We are glad to inform you that, all our security agencies in the state are working harmoniously, without any rivalry,” he said.

He assured that the committees would be under direct supervision of the Emir of Rano,” he said.

Gov. Ganduje then urged members of the public to also contribute their best in promoting peace in the state.

He also promised to rehabilitate the old Emir’s Palace that was abandoned many decades ago.

Responding, Amb. Inuwa thanked Ganduje for the developmental projects taking place in the area.

He urged the governor to do more.(NAN)