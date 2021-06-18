Kakofoni Johfrim: Ex-Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, makes case for African arts

Peter Oboh and Chief Oboh-Macleod

The ex-Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has congratulated his sister, Chief Josephine Oboh-MacLeod, for her work and contribution to the African world of art, especially the Nigerian artworks paintings and sculptures fields in Nigeria and across the world.

The ex-British boxing champion, now a cleric, gave the commendations against the backdrop of last Friday, June 11 event at the Kakofoni Johfrim, Elesan, Lekki, Lagos branch where he said he saw “a great upgrading of the Nigerian art”.

At the event, Chief Oboh-Macleod re -launched the Art and Culture Centre, a ceremony graced by dignitaries, friends of the arts and intern art students from various Nigeria universities.

The boxing great said: “There is a saying that most great artists are not fully honoured when they are alive.

“However, we can make some great changes too by learning to appreciate our own Nigerian-African artist and their works now.

“We must greatly appreciate art gurus such as Mrs Oboh-MacLeod that are sacrificing and spending their personal finances in promoting Nigerian arts.”

Peter Oboh, the Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, then implored Nigerians to assist arts entrepreneurs “in order not to lose our heritage.”

Below are other pictures from the event:

Oku Ogechi(left), Mighty Mouse (in yellow polo), Rita Dibie (in front), Pete Oboh (middle), Mrs Josephine Oboh-MacLeod (to his left) and others at the event.

Chief Oboh-MaCleod (left) and Mabel oboh

Kakofoni Johfrim Arts and Culture Centre

