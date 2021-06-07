





By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna, Lawal Adamu Usman, on Monday, carpeted the state governor, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, for the increment of tuition fees in Kaduna State University, KASU, and other government-owned tertiary institutions in the State.

However, he donated the sum of N30m to support the education of indigent students affected by the hike in tuition fees.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Usman pointed out that while campaigning for the 2015 and the 2019 general elections, Elrufa’i was famous for his pledge to “put the people first.

He said, “Bearing in mind the way and manner the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government of Kaduna state vowed to fulfill the promises made during the 2015 and 2019 elections, it is regrettable that the government has embarked on ‘anti-people policies and programmes that have dire and painful consequences on the populace.

“We must remember the reason why states are created in the first place, it is done in order to elaborate governance for the common good of its citizen.

“To take care of the welfare of the people and to provide a conducive and enabled environment for them to realise their potential. Paramount among these basic welfare needs is education.

“Therefore, it makes no sense for a government to impose more hardship on parents and deprive their innocent and law-abiding children, their fundamental right to get an education in their state.”

According to him, “the fact that the state government admitted that the increase in tuition fees was based on the high fees of private institutions clearly shows that the government does not understand why it was elected in the first place.

“Governments are in place to institute law and order and provide services to its citizens, but never as a profit-making organ of any nation.

“Rather than mitigate the hardship, the present APC government has aggravated the crunch already faced by the majority of Kaduna state citizens.”

While flaying the alleged ostentatious lifestyle of those close to the corridors of power in the State, Usman said the claim by the Kaduna government that it sacked a large number of political appointees to reduce its cost of governance was an attempt to play to the gallery and deceive unsuspecting citizens.

He said, “Sadly, nothing has changed in terms of the cost and expenditure on political appointees and other public office holders in the state.

“The ostentatious and flamboyant lifestyle of those close to the corridors of power in the Kaduna state government hasn’t changed, not in one bit.

“The recent insensitive sacking of civil servants in the state and the increasing cost of tuition fees in KASU, the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic and the College of Education Kafanchan will most certainly squeeze the earnings of those fortunate civil servants who were not visited by the hammer of the governor. They may still have their jobs, but they are not exempt from the biting pain of heavy taxes on their salaries and worsened by this wanton increase in tuition for their wards.”

He, therefore, urged the people to “make sure they understand their predicament and elect people with genuine policies which will not only ensure a stable economy but that which will also ensure that security of jobs, lives, and properties are guaranteed from the ward level to the Federal level in the next general elections.”