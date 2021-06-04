By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the Police Council at the First Lady’s Convocation Room, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for Thursday 27th May, 2021 but was postponed in honour of the memory of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other Senior Military Officers and Service Men, who died in a plane crash.

In attendance at meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chairman of the Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Others physically attending the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Ministers of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi Interior, Ra’uf Aregbesola, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello and the Chairman Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith.

Also present is the acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public at the time of filing this report, but it may not be unconnected to the worsening security situation across the country.

It is also expected that the appointment of the acting IGP would be confirmed by the Commission.

President Buhari had on April 6 appointed Alkali Usman Baba as acting the Inspector General of Police.

Until his appointment, Baba was a Deputy Inspector General of Police before his promotion.

