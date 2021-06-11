The Police Command in Lagos State says it is not aware of any planned protests by any group/groups on June 12 Democracy Day.

The command has also assured residents of safety during the June 12 celebrations.

The spokesman of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Friday.

The statement emanated from the meeting of Commissioner of police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu and senior officers in preparation for the democracy day anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that controversy trailed the planned nationwide protests called by some activists in the country over challenges in the nation.

NAN, however, recalls that the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) on Wednesday, announced the withdrawal of participation from the planned protests, citing security reasons for it.

Odumosu said that the public should disregard such directives by organisers of the alleged protest for people to stay at home during the protest.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media and go about their lawful businesses.

“The police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangements to maintain law and order across the state,” he said.

He said that the command had formed special squads to go after traffic robbers who had been terrorising innocent residents, aimed at ridding the state of miscreants.

He said the squad was formed on June 11 at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja.

Odumosu said some crime fighting equipment and modern communication gadgets were released to the squads for efficiency and better service delivery.

“Some of the identified areas to be manned by the squad are, Eko Bridge, Apongbon, Cele, Ijora, Ojota, 7up, Mile 12 and Surulere, among other areas

“They must be cleared of miscreants and traffic robbers with immediate effect,” the CP said.

He reiterated that police personnel in the command would religiously discharge their duties within the ambit of the law.

