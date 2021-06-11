



Institutes Special Squads for traffic robbery

By Evelyn Usman

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu , has said that the command was not aware of any planned protest to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day, today.

Consequently, he has directed Lagosians to disregard the sit-at-home order as being circulated on different social media platforms by some groups.

While assuring them of their safety, he urged them to go about their legal businesses without fear of being molested.

Odumosu in a statement signed by the command spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, “The police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangements to maintain law and order across the state”.

Meanwhile, CP Odumosu , yesterday, formed special squads to tackle the menace of traffic robbers in the state.

Distributing crime-fighting equipment and modern communication gadgets that would enhance efficiency to the squads, at the command headquarter, Ikeja , the command boss charged them to go all out for traffic robbers.

Some of the identified areas where the squads are expected to beam their searchlights included: Eko Bridge, Apongbon, Cele, Ijora, Ojota/7up, Mike 12, Surulere among others.