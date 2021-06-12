By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Despite the heavy presence of security in Osogbo, the state capital, civil society organisations, and student groups hold June 12 rally to commemorate the struggle for democracy in the country.

The group converged at Oke-Fia roundabout about a kilometre from the Government House campaigning against bad governance and insecurity in the state and Nigeria.

Addressing the gathering, Waheed Saka, one of the conveners said June 12 symbolizes resistance in the history of Nigeria and no government would stop the masses from expressing their grievances.

He added that Police must be protected from gruesome killings and if the president is tired of governing the country, he should resign.

The protesters bear different placards with inscriptions such as, “Buhari should resign if he is tired”, “Save Nigeria from sinking”, “Bring back our economy”, “Buhari must restructure Nigeria Now”, “Bring back our Twitter”, among many others.

