Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, is celebrating nine years of e-commerce journey with a sales campaign aimed at celebrating customers, sellers, and partners on its platform. The campaign will run from June 11th until 27th, 2021.

Jumia’s 9th anniversary which also doubles as the anniversary of e-commerce in Nigeria, since the e-commerce giant paved the way for online shopping, is offering 60% discount in a sales campaign tagged “Celebrating You”, aimed at celebrating new and loyal consumers. The discount will apply to categories such as Electronics, Beauty, Fashion, Phones & Tablets, Groceries, Appliances and many more.

Partners for this campaign include over 11,000 sellers on the Jumia Nigeria platform and international brands such as Unilever, Xiaomi, Nivea, Reckitt Benkisser and Infinix.

Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi said: “It has simply been an amazing journey. If I went back to how we started and where we are, being the number one e-commerce company in Africa and in Nigeria, it makes us very humble. We believe that e-commerce has played an even more important role in people’s life and to celebrate the achievement and to better serve our consumers and sellers, that is why the slogan for our 9th anniversary is ‘Celebrating You’.”

For the anniversary window, customers will enjoy up to 60% off on a diverse list of brands across categories including Groceries (Unilever, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Carrefour), Sanitary & Hygiene (Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, Henkel, GSK), Beauty (l’Oreal, Maybelline, Garnier, Nivea), Phones (Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia, Huawei), Electronics (Intel, HP, Philips, Sony), lifestyle (Playstation 4) and many more.

“The anniversary will be celebrating you as our consumer, employee, seller, logistics partner, celebrating you as our client and those in the ecosystem and our environment for which we make life better every day,” Spalazzi added.

Vanguard News Nigeria