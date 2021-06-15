Jude Okeke emerges new acting chairman as APGA sacks Victor Oye, Edozie Njoku

Fixes July 1st For Anambra governoraship primary

By Joseph Erunke

CHIEF Jude Okeke has been named as new acting chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The development came as the National Executive Committee of APGA sacked the two factional chairmen of the party, Tuesday, in Abuja.

The emergence of Chief Okeke was contained in a resolution drawn from the party’s National Executive Committee, held on June 15, 2021, at its National Secretariat, Abuja.

The resolution read to newsmen by the acting National Chairman, Chief Jude Okeke, and acting National Secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf, said: “The NEC considered and adopted the 7- man Disciplinary Committee report and recommendation that the National Chairman Chief Edozie Njoku be suspended from office pending National Convention.”

The resolution read further: “The NEC appointed the Deputy National Chairman South, Chief Jude Okeke as the Acting Chairman of APGA in accordance with the party’s constitution pending national convention.

“That the acting National Chairman Chief Jude Okeke should call for National Convention for the consideration of the report of the NEC on the suspension of the affected officers.

“That the only legally recognised APGA leadership is the one led by the Acting National Chairman Chief Jude Okeke and that any party member or person dealing with any other purported leadership other than the leadership of Chief Jude Okeke does so at his own peril.

“That the following persons; Chief Victor Ike Oye, Chief Edozie Njoku, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, Barr Hamman Buba Ghide, Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, Adamu Danjuma Musa, Chief Uchenna Okogbuo, Barr Ifeanyi Mbaeri are hereby suspended indefinitely from the party for anti-party activities, gross misconduct, and conduct capable of bringing the party’s image to disrepute among others.

“That the members of the public and party supporters shall disregard any purported disqualification of any candidate for the Anambra Governorship Election as the sale of forms for prospective aspirants is still on till 25th day of June, 2021.

“That the purported disqualification of Nze Sullivan Akachukwu Nwankpo, Hon. Okafor Nonso Smart, Hon Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, Ozoka Odera Ifeanyi and Umeoduagu Nnamdi Dike are null and void as that was done without the authority of the party.

“That there will be only one APGA primary election in the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State and the primary election is scheduled to take place on the 1st day of July 2021 and not any other date.

“That the party should apologise to members in Imo State in particular and all other states where aspirants where defrauded and denied their right to participate in the primary election of the party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria