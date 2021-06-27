By Adesina Wahab

The Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company has won the special recognition award at this year’s Healthcare Excellence Award 2021which held in Lagos on Saturday night.

The firm won the award for manufacturing locally-made syringes and contributing to Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

The company, established in 2017 and located in Akwa Ibom State, is Africa’s largest syringe making company with a daily production capacity of over two million syringes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director, Mr Akin Oyediran, said the firm is impacting the healthcare sector and lives of Nigerians by consistently producing high-quality syringes.

“We have empowered young and mid-level healthcare professionals with over 50 per cent workforce of pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare professionals. We also empower other local manufacturers who supply the raw materials for production.

” We produce 2.5 million syringes daily, we have three types of disposable syringes (2ml, 5ml and 10ml) made with state of the art technology and quality medical grade raw materials,” he said.

He promised that the company would not relent in the production of good and quality products as its contributions to the healthcare system in the country and the subregion.

Oyediran added that the company would take advantage of government policy of sourcing syringes locally and supporting companies in the sector.

“A lot of bad syringes are been imported into the country right now, which is not good for our health system. The Federal government wants to ban importation, the impact of the ban will make Nigeria access quality health devices. We are looking forward to that movie because it will help manufacturers to grow, expand and produce good quality syringes made in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended the Senate for supporting the local production of the item and dedicated the award to the workforce of the company and their dedication to duty.