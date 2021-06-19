Britain’s Anthony Joshua (L) reacts to winning the fight against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev (R) during their heavyweight world title boxing match at Wembley Arena in north west London on December 12, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE / POOL / AFP)

Former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight champion, Peter Oboh has said that the botched all-British unification mega-fight between the WBA, IBO, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and his WBC counterpart, Tyson Fury could still hold after all.

Oboh, who in his active days fought as a Briton said the Joshua/Fury fight can hold if only the two prized fighters can maintain their winning streak by beating their challengers in their impending fights.

Following the collapse of the Joshua/Tyson unification fight, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk have until May 31 to agree terms to a fight or purse bids will be called; WBO rejected a delay in ordering this fight from promoter Eddie Hearn; AJ is now set to fight Usyk while Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder again.

Oboh is of the belief that AnthonyJoshua is going to have an easy fight against his opponent, Oleksandr Usyk who is a former WBO cruiserweight champion. “It is going to be a walk in the park for Joshua,” Oboh said, adding “I cannot see Oleksandr crossing the 9th round with Joshua.”

He insisted that Joshua would be too strong for his opponent and too experienced for Mr Oleksandr.

“If Oleksandr happens to win, then Joshua should retire from boxing,” Peter Oboh said.

On Fury’s fight against Deontay Wilder, the former WBA Intercontinental champion said. “The Fury/Wilder rematch would have been a fifty fifty fight bet, but the psychological effect of the beating Wilder took from Fury in their last encounter was too much and it could come to play in favour of the champion. Wilder is a good fighter, the scars of the injuries that Fury gave to him must still be there.

I think Wilder should have taken pay off from Joshua and Fury’s camps to allow them to fight.”

Vanguard News Nigeria