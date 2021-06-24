There is no secret mantra to success. From external factors to internal issues, there’s an array of circumstances that can derail even the most successful endeavors. While acknowledging the likelihood of these setbacks, Joel Kaplan affirms there are still ways to overcome challenges and improve your chances of success.

When it comes to winning tactics, Joel stresses the importance of consistency and perseverance. Using his own business, Atlas Digital, as an example. Kaplan has determined that steadfast dependability leads to customer trust and retention.

If a company cannot be relied upon, it is likely to not be around for long. Through perseverance and the unwavering commitment to delivering excellent results, Joel’s agency has secured hundreds of new and repeat clients.

According to Joel Kaplan, consistency and persistence aren’t just about business growth; they’re also essential for personal growth. As he sensibly puts it, “a shift in mindset to persevere doesn’t form overnight.”

This incremental but steady approach eventually put Kaplan in the evolutionary mindset of a ‘seven-figure entrepreneur.’ He acknowledges that without consistent, disciplined personal growth, he would not be the businessman he is today.

Consistency and persistence are two sides of the same coin – each alone is not enough. After hitting a particularly rough patch with Atlas Digital, Joel was ready to shut things down and move on to his Plan B.

Yet, he managed to gather the courage to persevere even when the going got tough. This determination eventually paid off in the form of $250,000 in revenue per month, with Joel making his first $1 million at the age of 26.

By invoking his own life experiences, Joel explains how important perseverance is for a fledgling entrepreneur. As he says, there are a thousand ideas in every entrepreneur’s head, but not all of those ideas are going to be successful. The ones that have one thing in common: the mind behind them never gave up.

Joel Kaplan is well aware that you must establish yourself before you can be a changemaker, and that is not going to happen instantaneously. A person has to diligently put forth the day-to-day work.

While we all have good and bad days, remaining consistent and persevering through difficult times is the only way to achieve enduring success. In fact, Joel Kaplan laughs as he ponders how differently his life might have turned out had he not stayed the course.