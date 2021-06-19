J Money whose real name is Sylvester Imonikhe has teamed up with a popular Nigeria DJ Kaywise to release yet another banger entitled “Raise Shoulder.”

The streetwise tune by J Money Ft. DJ Kaywise trending in all music blogs and radio and TV stations across Nigeria is meant to eulogise the common man on the street all over the world.

The chord pride his fans to ditch the troubles of this world and hold their head up while “RAISE SHOULDER”.

No doubt, Jmoney is a big wig that has arrived the Nigerian Music scene in grand-style. His debut single titled “Diamond Ring” hit the airwaves with lots of controversy that left the public in awe.

The Nigerian Music Industry has taken a direct vibe globally, because of the eccentric energy bestowed on AfroBeats. AfroBeats has globally turned to a cultural lineup at various gathering and wherever Music abound.

A host of top Nigerian Artists like 2face, Dbanj, Wizkid, Davido have been very instrumental in the exportation of modern day AfroBeat globally. The spread of this emphatic sound gave birth to Artist such as Jmoney.

J Money is arguably one of Nigeria’s most sort after Artist in Europe. The multiple award winning Singer, Rapper, and Songwriter has enveloped so much love from a host of European communities with his blend of “Edo-like” dazzling accent and lyrical contents. His stage strength is indeed worth spending on, that is why people always gather in multitude to enjoy his performance across various cities in Europe and Nigeria.

The German-based Entertainment Entrepreneur, who recently relocated to Nigeria, owns a fast-rising Night Club in Lagos State “Europe Palace Lounge/Club”. The best of night Live goes down daily, as he also uses the venue in projecting upcoming artists.